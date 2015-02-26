FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tseng share opening round lead at Thai LPGA event
February 26, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

Tseng share opening round lead at Thai LPGA event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2014; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Yani Tseng during a practice round for the Kraft Nabisco Championship golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Two-time winner Yani Tseng of Taiwan carded a six-under-par 66 to share the opening round lead with Americans Brittany Lang and Stacy Lewis at the women’s Thailand Open, the fourth event on this year’s LPGA Tour, on Thursday.

Former world number Tseng, who won the event in 2011 and 2012, dropped the only shot of her round on the final hole after firing seven birdies.

Lewis scorched the front nine at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi, starting with an eagle on the first and then added five birdies to make the turn on 29.

She added another shot on the 12th to go eight-under but made two bogeys on the 13th and the final hole.

Lang had five of her eight birdies on the back nine.

Six players were a further shot behind on five-under while defending champion Anna Nordqvist was tied for 40th place with a 72, including three birdies and as many bogeys.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
