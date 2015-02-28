American Lewis holds one-shot lead at Thai LPGA event

Stacy Lewis of the U.S. tees off the fourth hole during the third round of the Manulife Financial LPGA Classic women's golf tournament at the Grey Silo course in Waterloo, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Stacy Lewis regained her composure after making four bogeys in her first six holes to retain the outright lead after the third round of the women’s Thailand Open on Saturday.

The American, ranked third in the world, bogeyed the second, fourth, fifth and sixth to slip one shot behind playing partner, South Korea’s Amy Yang, after starting the day three strokes in front.

But Lewis got herself back to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle on the 15th for a round of 73, finishing at 13-under on a hot and humid day at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi.

“That’s pretty much the only good thing that came out of today,” Lewis said. “I was a bit all over the place. I played six really bad holes to start the day but then got things going.”

Yang signed for a 71 to end the round one shot behind Lewis at 12-under while Germany’s Sandra Gal carded a 68, matching the low round of the day, to climb into third place at 11-under.

“I was kind of in the zone and just really playing one shot at a time,” said Gal who played the tricky last five holes in minus three.

“It was good to finish strong in this humidity and this hot weather where it’s really tough to stay focused and fresh especially during the end of the round.”