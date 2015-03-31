(Reuters) - Winners of the ANA Inspiration, being played this week from April 2-5 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, since the inaugural edition in 1972 (U.S. unless stated):
2014 Lexi Thompson
2013 Inbee Park (South Korea)
2012 Yoo Sun-young (South Korea)
2011 Stacy Lewis
2010 Yani Tseng (Taiwan)
2009 Brittany Lincicome
2008 Lorena Ochoa (Mexico)
2007 Morgan Pressel
2006 Karrie Webb (Australia)
2005 Annika Sorenstam (Sweden)
2004 Grace Park (South Korea)
2003 Patricia Meunier-Lebouc (France)
2002 Sorenstam
2001 Sorenstam
2000 Webb
1999 Dottie Pepper
1998 Pat Hurst
1997 Betsy King
1996 Patty Sheehan
1995 Nanci Bowen
1994 Donna Andrews
1993 Helen Alfredsson (Sweden)
1992 Dottie Mochrie
1991 Amy Alcott
1990 King
1989 Juli Inkster
1988 Alcott
1987 King
1986 Pat Bradley
1985 Alice Miller
1984 Inkster
1983 Alcott
1982 Sally Little (South Africa)
1981 Nancy Lopez
1980 Donna Caponi
1979 Sandra Post (Canada)
1978 Post
1977 Kathy Whitworth
1976 Judy Rankin
1975 Sandra Palmer
1974 Jo Ann Prentice
1973 Mickey Wright
1972 Jane Blalock
