(Reuters) - Winners of the ANA Inspiration, being played this week from April 2-5 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, since the inaugural edition in 1972 (U.S. unless stated):

2014 Lexi Thompson

2013 Inbee Park (South Korea)

2012 Yoo Sun-young (South Korea)

2011 Stacy Lewis

2010 Yani Tseng (Taiwan)

2009 Brittany Lincicome

2008 Lorena Ochoa (Mexico)

2007 Morgan Pressel

2006 Karrie Webb (Australia)

2005 Annika Sorenstam (Sweden)

2004 Grace Park (South Korea)

2003 Patricia Meunier-Lebouc (France)

2002 Sorenstam

2001 Sorenstam

2000 Webb

1999 Dottie Pepper

1998 Pat Hurst

1997 Betsy King

1996 Patty Sheehan

1995 Nanci Bowen

1994 Donna Andrews

1993 Helen Alfredsson (Sweden)

1992 Dottie Mochrie

1991 Amy Alcott

1990 King

1989 Juli Inkster

1988 Alcott

1987 King

1986 Pat Bradley

1985 Alice Miller

1984 Inkster

1983 Alcott

1982 Sally Little (South Africa)

1981 Nancy Lopez

1980 Donna Caponi

1979 Sandra Post (Canada)

1978 Post

1977 Kathy Whitworth

1976 Judy Rankin

1975 Sandra Palmer

1974 Jo Ann Prentice

1973 Mickey Wright

1972 Jane Blalock