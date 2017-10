Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds the trophy after winning the LPGA Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Coquitlam, British Columbia August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko became the youngest player to win a LPGA Tour event when the 15-year-old captured the Canadian Women’s Open by three strokes on Sunday.

American Lexi Thompson was the previous youngest with her 2011 Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour victory at age 16.