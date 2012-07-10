FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madrid Masters cancelled due to financial crisis
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 10, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Madrid Masters cancelled due to financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The 2012 edition of the Madrid Masters golf tournament has been canceled due to the financial crisis and the woes of the Spanish lender that is its main sponsor.

“The Madrid Masters will be postponed until 2013 because of the difficult economic situation,” the Spanish golf federation (RFEG) said on their official Twitter feed.

The 989,970-euro ($1.22-million) European Tour event, won last year by England’s Lee Slattery, is sponsored by Bankia, which required a state rescue worth 23.5 billion euros in May.

The rescue prompted Spain to request European aid for its banks and a Spanish court this week opened a fraud case against former Bankia executives.

The tournament had been due to take place from September 20-23. ($1 = 0.8130 euros)

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.