Cantlay wins Masters Low Amateur title

Top amateur Patrick Cantlay (R) of the U.S. receives his trophy from Augusta National Golf Club Chairman William Porter Payne after the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Patrick Cantlay regained his composure after making a quadruple bogey in a rollercoaster round to win the low amateur title at the Masters on Sunday.

The 20-year-old American won last year’s U.S. Open amateur title and is ranked as the number one amateur in the world but has no plans yet to turn professional.

His final round of par 72 saw him finish the tournament at seven-over-par and that was enough for a two-shot edge over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who won the amateur’s Silver Cup last year but who stumbled to a final round 80.

Cantlay’s rollercoaster round had a bit of everything. Apart from his nine at the par-five 13th hole, he also made three bogeys and a double.

But the Californian student made amends for his errors with two eagles and five birdies.

”There was an up-and-down round out there,“ he told reporters. ”I had a bunch of highs and lows but 72 is not too bad.

“It’s just really bad considering how well I’ve played. I played really well today.”

Matsuyama, speaking through a translator, said he planned to come back again next year and try for his second victory as an amateur.

“I had been doing well until yesterday and I think I just paid for that today,” he said.

“I think I need to improve my putting and then I will come back next year.”

The other amateur who made the cut was American Kelly Kraft, who finished at 18-over after closing with an 80 and plans to turn professional on Monday.