Masters a monster with gusty winds and cool temperatures

Apr 9, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Adam Scott stood over a downhill birdie putt from nine feet on the 16th hole at the Masters on Saturday and knew his touch had to be perfect because strong winds had turned the greens into glass.

The Australian’s attempt slid by and his ball came to rest five feet on the other side of the hole. He missed the putt coming back and had to settle for a bogey four.

Scott’s misfortune was a product of a blustery day that blew empty folding chairs over, hats off heads, putts off line and scores sky-high at Augusta National on Saturday.

”The greens are so, so tough,“ said 2013 Masters champion Scott, who posted a three-over-par 75 to finish the third round 10 strokes off the pace. ”They’re so fast today. It’s blustery conditions and it’s just impossible to really control the ball.

“It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever seen out here in my time here. I played fairly well, I scrambled pretty good all day, but I just never had any real opportunities for birdie.”

American Larry Mize, 57, is playing in his 33rd Masters and had never witnessed such trying conditions at Augusta National.

“We’ve had days like this before, but never three days in a row of gusty winds,” said the Augusta, Georgia native, who won the 1987 Masters. “Today was the worst.”

Asked whether any of the holes were more troublesome because of the conditions, Mize replied with a smile: “The first 18 holes, I think.”

Particularly challenging for the players were the swirling winds on the back nine between holes 11 and 16.

“You had to wait until you felt the wind was consistently blowing one way and then commit,” former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson said after carding a 74. “It was gusty out there. I‘m just glad to be done.”

India’s Anirban Lahiri, competing in his second consecutive Masters, pointed to the mental strain from trying to cope with the gusty conditions.

To prepare for a shot he would check his lie, the elevation to the green, wind direction and then calculate the distance to where he wanted his ball to land, only to have the wind stream shift again.

“It’s like being in a brain gym for four hours,” said Lahiri, who donned a pair of colorful trousers for the third round that looked like combat pants.

“Well, it was a battle out there,” he said.