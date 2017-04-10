Couples vows Augusta return after finishing tied for 18th

Fred Couples of the U.S. chips on the 14th in third round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 8, 2017.

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Fan favorite Fred Couples vowed to return next year to the tournament he loves after completing his 32nd U.S. Masters on Sunday.

The 57-year-old American admitted to feeling fatigued after finishing equal 18th at one-over 289, but said the applause that greeted him as he walked up the back nine gave him a lift.

"It's a fun, great tournament," he told reporters. "I enjoy it and I'll be back next year."

Couples, who missed most of the last season with back issues, credits a specialist he brought with him to Augusta for helping him endure the taxing four rounds.

"It was very good to bring him here, and he was a big help."

Couples, who one his only Green Jacket 25 years ago, last won a PGA Tour event in 2003 at the Houston Open.

But he has also had 12 wins on the Champions Tour, including one this year.