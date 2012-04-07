Frustrated Donald hopes luck with change at Masters

Luke Donald of England hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during second round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Luke Donald was left clinging to the hope that his luck will take a turn for the better after a frustrating second round at the Masters on Friday.

The world number one shot a one-over-par 73 to reach the halfway stage at four-over, nine behind the leaders.

The Englishman will need a dramatic turnaround over the weekend to have any chance of winning his first major but said he had not given up hope.

“I‘m going to have to go low tomorrow. I‘m nine shots back, which is a long way, but I‘m out early and will hopefully get some good fresh greens,” he told reporters.

“I need to post something in the 60s - 67 or 66 - and get into red numbers and see where that puts me.”

Donald, who topped the money lists both on the U.S. PGA and European Tours last year, started the day at three-over but made a bright start when he birdied the par-5 second.

Luke Donald of England hits his approach shot to the 14th green during second round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

He played the next four holes in par before coming unstuck approaching the turn, making a bogey at seven then a double at the par-5 eighth, which he had birdied in the first round.

“I didn’t get a lot out of that round. I actually hit a lot of quality shots today and came unstuck a little on seven and eight,” he said.

“I thought I hit a good shot on seven and came up a foot short and made a bogey there. And eight I hit a pretty good third shot and pitched a foot from the hole.”

Donald picked up two shots when he birdied the 13th and 15th holes, both par-5s, but gave one back at the 17th to compound his frustration.

“I didn’t hit too many bad shots but I wasn’t able to make up much ground today,” he said.

“I was trying to make a little run on the back nine and make some birdies and get up towards the leader. I made some birdies but unfortunately some of my good shots didn’t get much.”