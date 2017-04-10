FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Profile of U.S. Masters champion Garcia
April 10, 2017 / 2:17 AM / 4 months ago

Factbox: Profile of U.S. Masters champion Garcia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sergio Garcia of Spain embraces his fiance Angela Akins after he won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff against Justin Rose of England at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017.Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Profile of golf career of Spain's Sergio Garcia, who on Sunday won the U.S. Masters at Augusta National for his first major golf championship:

* Born Jan. 9, 1980 in Castellon, Spain.

* Began playing golf at age three, taught by his father, Victor, a club professional in Madrid.

* Won club championship at age 12, and four years later became youngest player at the time to make the cut at a European Tour event, the 1995 Turespaña Open Mediterranea.

* In 1995 became youngest player to win the European Amateur.

* In 1998 won British Amateur Championship.

* In April 1999 was low amateur at the Masters, the same year as compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal won his second Green Jacket.

* Won his first title on the European Tour in his sixth start as a professional, in July 1999 at the Irish Open.

* In August 1999 achieved worldwide prominence with a final-round duel against Tiger Woods in the U.S. PGA Championship, where he eventually finished runner-up.

* Masters victory was his 10th on the U.S. PGA Tour. Also has 12 European Tour wins and seven other international victories.

* Reached a career high ranking of world number two after winning the HSBC Champions tournament in November 2008.

* Made most major starts (74) before first major victory at the 2017 Masters.

Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both

