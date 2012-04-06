Garcia plays down expectations at Masters

Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during second round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - For a man who was once regarded as the next big thing in golf and then as the best player never to win a major, Sergio Garcia knows the pitfalls of getting carried away with any success.

So the 32-year-old Spaniard surprised no one when he refused to talk up his chances of winning the Masters after storming up the leaderboard on Friday.

In tough conditions, Garcia fired a four-under-par 68 to reach the halfway stage at four-under 140 and near the top of the leaderboard.

For someone who almost quit the sport after a poor run of form, his performance should have been cause for celebration but Garcia was not making any bold predictions.

“I don’t know if I‘m ready to win,” he said. “I wish I could tell you I‘m ready to win, but I really don’t know. So I‘m just going to give it my best try.”

Garcia’s round featured four birdies on the front nine and two on the back but he gave away shots with bogeys at the ninth and 18th holes while playing with the discomfort of an infected fingernail that bleeds when he plays.

“It’s obviously a little uncomfortable. Early on the day, it’s worse, then as the round goes on, it probably opens up a little bit,” said Garcia.

“I had it last year on a different finger at the qualifying for the British Open when I had to pull out. I guess the good thing about this one is it’s more in the middle one, so I don’t need to use it as much more grip pressure.”

Garcia was once regarded as the man most likely to challenge Tiger Woods but never lived up to the lofty expectations.

Despite winning 22 professional titles and reaching number two in the world rankings, he has never a won major, although he has been close several times, finishing second three times and in the top four at least once at each major.

The near-misses have haunted Garcia and badly affected his confidence and love of the game. He fell down the rankings and missed the last Ryder Cup before taking a self-imposed break.

It was only then that he didn’t to refocus himself on getting back to the top even though he admits he still has no clue about the right temperament he needs to break through.

“I think that’s the million dollar question. The right temperament for golf, it doesn’t exist,” he said. “The guy up top probably has it, but anybody else, I don’t think so.”