Teenager Guan's sparkling Masters debut hole by hole

Fourteen-year-old Amateur Guan Tianlang of China sinks a birdie putt on the 10th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Following is the hole-by-hole description of the major championship debut of China’s Guan Tianlang, who at 14 became the youngest competitor ever at the Masters and shot a one-over 73 at Augusta National on Thursday.

1st hole, par-four - Hits tee shot dead center of fairway but sends approach shot over the green. Chips out strong about 30 feet past the hole and two putts for bogey. 1 OVER PAR.

2nd, par-five - Another tee shot in the middle of the fairway. Approach lands short and right of the green. Pitches a bit long and two-putts for par. 1 OVER PAR.

3rd, par-four - Drive at the 350-yard downhill hole settles just 34 yards from the green. Lobs a wedge to within 15 feet and drops the putt in for birdie. EVEN PAR.

4th, par-three - Puts tee shot on the green, 25 feet from the hole and two-putts for par. EVEN PAR.

5th, par-four - Misses his first fairway into rough on the right and knocks three-wood just short of the green on the left. Pitches to within three feet and makes putt for par. EVEN PAR.

6th, par-three - Tee shot bounces over green about 12 yards down into rough. Hits delicate pitch into the mound behind green and trickles ball to three feet and saves par. EVEN PAR.

7th, par-four - Tee shot into left rough directly in back of pine tree. Punches out and hits approach about 12 feet past hole but two-putts for bogey. 1 OVER PAR.

8th, par-five - Following safe drive and lay-up, hits pitch 10 feet from cup and two-putts for par. 1 OVER PAR.

9th, par-four - Following short drive, hits hybrid approach through green into the rough. Tries to putt with hybrid but fails to get onto green. Next putt runs four feet past. Sinks next putt for bogey. 2 OVER PAR.

10th, par-four - Drives in fairway and hits 190-yard high, soft hybrid shot to six feet below hole. Makes putt for birdie.

11th, par-four - Tee shot into rough on the right. Pulls approach into pond guarding left side of green. From drop area, pitches to three feet and sinks putt to save bogey. 2 OVER PAR.

12th, par-three - Hits tee shot to about 12 feet and two-putts for par. 2 OVER PAR.

13th, par-five - Tee shot deflects off branch into fairway. Second shot to left side of fairway. Pitches to within 15 feet of the hole and sinks putt for birdie. 1 OVER PAR.

14th, par-four - Pulls tee shot into pine straw on left and hits second shot short of green. Pitches up to seven feet, but two-putts for bogey. 2 OVER PAR.

15th, par-five - On the green in three shots and two-putts from 18 feet for par. 2 OVER PAR.

16th, par-three - Hits tee shot just off green, 18 feet from the hole. Two-putts for par. 2 OVER PAR.

17th, par-four - Drives to left side of fairway and hits approach shot into rough long left of green. Knocks delicate pitch close and sinks putt to save par. 2 OVER PAR.

18th, par-four - Tee shot to middle of fairway and approach shot to left edge of the green. Curls in 14-footer from left to right for birdie. 1 OVER PAR.