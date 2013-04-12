Slow playing Guan at risk of missing cut

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - China’s teenage golf sensation Guan Tianlang incurred the wrath of Masters officials on Friday, receiving a rare penalty that threatened to prematurely end his amazing debut in the year’s opening major.

Rules officials imposed a one-stroke penalty on the 14-year-old for playing too slowly during his second round at Augusta National, jeopardizing his chances of making the cut and receiving an award as the best amateur player.

With the addition of the seldomly-used penalty, Guan signed for a three-over-par 75 and a two-round total of four-over 148, leaving him right on the cusp of the projected cut.

If he advances to the weekend, Guan will become the youngest ever player to qualify for the final two rounds of a major championship and will be eligible to win the silver cup as the best amateur at this year’s Masters.

If he missed the cut, however, he will not receive the low amateur prize.

“I respect the decision they make,” Guan said in a televised interview after his round.

“If I can make it I would be really happy for it, but if I didn’t make it, it’s still a great week.”

Guan, who has become the feel-good story of the 77th Masters, said he was aware of the rule and knew that he was playing slowly, but said he had no choice because the gusting winds at Augusta National made club selection difficult.

“I think my routine is pretty good, it was just the wind switching,” he said.

CONTENTIOUS ISSUE

Slow play has been a contentious issue in professional golf for years but players are rarely penalized. The last time it happened at a major was in 2010 when Gregory Bourdy was docked a stroke at the PGA Championship, according to the PGA Tour.

“There’s no question he played slowly at times but he was working things out,” American veteran and twice former Masters champion Ben Crenshaw, one of Guan’s playing partners, told reporters.

Guan’s other playing partner, Italian Matteo Manassero, agreed the young Chinese player was slow but said he was not bothered by it.

“From my point of view, I didn’t get so much affected by it because I was hitting last, so I was taking my time and it didn’t feel too slow to me,” Manassero said.

“We all feel sorry, but this is the way professional golf goes. This will end up being a great experience for him.”

Fred Ridley, chairman of the Masters competition committee, issued a statement saying the group was deemed to be out of position on the 10th hole.

Guan began being timed on the 12th hole and was warned for slow play after his second shot on the 13th. He was then penalized after his second shot on the 17th exceeded the 40-second limit “by a considerable margin”.

”This isn’t going to end up pretty, I don’t think,“ said Crenshaw. ”I‘m sick for him. He’s 14 years old...when you get the wind blowing out here, believe me, you’re going to change your mind a lot.

“I‘m sorry, I‘m a player. It is not easy to get around this golf course the way it’s set up for two days.”

Already the youngest player to compete at the Masters, Guan will become the youngest player to make the cut at a major if his score is good enough.

The current record is held by Manassero, who was just 16 when he made it to the final two rounds at the 2009 British Open.