Highlights: Day Two at the Masters

Apr 8, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Jordan Spieth checks the wind on the 5th hole during the second round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Latest news from the second round of the 80th Masters golf tournament on Friday (all times GMT):

2130 WATSON BOWS OUT AFTER 43RD MASTERS START

Watched by packed galleries around the 18th green, an emotional Tom Watson parred the final hole to card a six-over 78 in his last competitive round at the Masters, destined to miss the cut and bow out after making his 43rd career start in the year’s first major championship.

2005 PAR A GOOD SCORE AS AUGUSTA WINDS SWIRL

The swirling winds at Augusta National continue to vex the players, with only nine in the elite field of 89 under par for the tournament late into the second round.

1930 BUBBA BEATEN UP BY AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Twice former Masters champion Bubba Watson felt totally out of place this week at windy Augusta as posted a six-over 150 halfway total and was in danger of missing the cut for the first time in eight starts at his favorite tournament.

“The golf course beat me this year and so I just got to improve, try to get better around this place,” said Watson. “Conditions of the course are very difficult, no matter if there’s wind or not.”

1835 SPIETH DOUBLE-BOGEYS FIFTH HOLE

Moments after taking a five-shot lead, defending champion Jordan Spieth four-putts the fifth hole for a double bogey. The winds, not only strong but also gusty, are starting to wreak havoc with the field.

Apr 8, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Jason Dufner hits a shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

1745 WOOSNAM CALLS TIME ON MASTERS CAREER

Welshman Ian Woosnam, the 1991 champion who has been struggling with joint pain, decided to call time on his competitive run at the Masters after following his opening 10-over 82 with an 81.

“I said in the past that if started shooting in the 80s, I would call it a day,” said the 58-year-old, who has competed in 28 Masters. “I am in just in pain all the way round and you can’t expect to play well. It’s time for me to sit back and watch.”

1710 EARLY BIRDIE FOR LEADER SPIETH

Two ahead after the opening round, defending champion Jordan Spieth held a three-stroke lead by the time he stepped on to the first tee for the second round and he maintained that advantage when he sank a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-four opening hole to move to seven under, three ahead of Spaniard Sergio Garcia.

1458 SOUTH AFRICAN CHALLENGE ALL BUT PETERS OUT

High hopes for a South African Masters winner have all but petered out.

After Ernie Els had six putts at the first hole on Friday, Branden Grace had troubles of his own when he took six strokes to hole out from just short of the sixth green, for a quadruple bogey.

Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 champion, is also battling at seven-over through nine holes, leaving Louis Oosthuizen, who had an opening round 72, as the only realistic hope from his country.

1435 LEE FALLS BACK WITH FOUR-PUTT DOUBLE BOGEY

Danny Lee birdied the second hole to climb within one stroke of overnight leader Jordan Spieth, only to double-bogey the third where he four-putted from 50 feet.

1400 MORE BIG TROUBLE FOR BIG EASY AT THE FIRST

South African Ernie Els who had a nightmare start to the Masters when he six-putted the first hole for nine, once again stumbled out of the gate missing from two-feet to take a double bogey six at the first in round two.

1300 MIKE WEIR RUNS UP DOUBLE BOGEYS AT FIRST

Tea Olive, the first hole at Augusta National, continued to provide trouble as Canadian Mike Weir carded a double bogey six to get second-round play underway at the Masters when he three-putted from 10 feet.