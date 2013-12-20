Fowler, Matsuyama, Molinari among 14 to get Masters invite

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. walks off the 14th green during the third round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey August 24, 2013. The Statue of Liberty is pictured in the background. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - American Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Italy’s Francesco Molinari are among 14 players who have been invited to compete at the U.S. Masters in April.

Thomas Bjorn, Jamie Donaldson, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Matteo Manassero, David Lynn, Thongchai Jaidee, Peter Hanson, Victor Dubuisson, Joost Luiten and Branden Grace are the other 11 invitees, the European Tour said on its website (www.europeantour.com) on Friday.

The 14 earned their places in the first major championship of the year at Augusta as a result of their positions in the final world rankings list of the season published on Monday.

Ninety golfers have already secured a spot at the Masters, raising the prospect of more than 100 players competing in the event for the first time in almost half a century.

A total of 103 players took part in 1966.

Players not already qualified can still book a ticket for the Masters by winning one of the early-season U.S. PGA Tour events, apart from the Puerto Rico Open, or by being in the top 50 of the world rankings at the end of March.