Ryder Cup comeback is ageless Jimenez's next target

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez walks to the 18th green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - No sooner had the seemingly ageless Miguel Angel Jimenez secured fourth place at the 78th Masters on Sunday than he turned his attention to winning back a place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

The Spaniard capped a memorable week by reeling off four birdies in the last nine holes to finish with a 71 and a four-under-par total of 284, four behind championship winner Bubba Watson of the United States.

Jimenez featured in the Ryder Cup in 1999, 2004, 2008 and 2010. He missed out on the remarkable comeback victory over the Americans in Illinois two years ago and is determined to win a place in Paul McGinley’s side in Scotland in September.

”I‘m going to play on the Senior Champions Tour next week and then I plan to focus on the Ryder Cup,“ the cigar-puffing 50-year-old told reporters at Augusta National. ”I need to play on the European Tour for that.

“I would like to help Europe defend the Ryder Cup. I would love to do that.”

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez crosses Rae's Creek to reach the 13th green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jimenez said his sparkling form this week and that of fellow 50-somethings Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples was down to improved fitness levels and equipment.

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez reacts after shot from the trees on the first hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

”They are being more healthy,“ he explained. ”I love the game, I love competing and probably that is the reason.

“Technology helps too, of course. But if you don’t know how to hit the ball then technology doesn’t do anything.”

Jimenez, who recorded his best major finish when he was tied for second behind Tiger Woods in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, believes a Champions Tour player could one day prove victorious in one of golf’s big four championships.

“Why not? Couples played nice, Langer played nice, I played nice too,” he added. “If you don’t want to be here at 50 you shouldn’t be here.”