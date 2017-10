Dustin Johnson of the U.S. watches his second shot on the second hole during the third round of the WGC Accenture Matchplay Championships golf tournament in Marana, Arizona, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - World number 12 Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s U.S. Masters due to a back injury, the American said on Tuesday.

“I have to apologize to the fans and sponsors. With heartfelt regret, I won’t be playing in the Masters due to a tweaked back,” he said on Twitter.

Johnson will not be replaced in the field for the first major of the season.