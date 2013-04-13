Masters third round leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Third round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated):

-7 Jason Day (Australia) after 15 holes

Brandt Snedeker 17

-6 Adam Scott (Australia) 18

Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 17

-5 Marc Leishman (Australia) 17

-4 Matt Kuchar 18

-3 Tim Clark (South Africa) 18

Fred Couples 15

Tiger Woods 18

Selected others:

-2 Lee Westwood (England) 18

Bernhard Langer (Germany) 18

-1 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18

E Justin Rose (England) 18

+1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18

+2 Luke Donald (England) 18

Bubba Watson 18

Ernie Els (South Africa) 18

KJ Choi (South Korea) 18

+5 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18

+8 Phil Mickelson 18

+9 Guan Tianlang (China) 18