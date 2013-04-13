Masters third round leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Third round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated):
-7 Jason Day (Australia) after 15 holes
Brandt Snedeker 17
-6 Adam Scott (Australia) 18
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 17
-5 Marc Leishman (Australia) 17
-4 Matt Kuchar 18
-3 Tim Clark (South Africa) 18
Fred Couples 15
Tiger Woods 18
Selected others:
-2 Lee Westwood (England) 18
Bernhard Langer (Germany) 18
-1 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18
E Justin Rose (England) 18
+1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18
+2 Luke Donald (England) 18
Bubba Watson 18
Ernie Els (South Africa) 18
KJ Choi (South Korea) 18
+5 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
+8 Phil Mickelson 18
+9 Guan Tianlang (China) 18
