FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Masters third round leaderboard
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 13, 2013 / 8:35 PM / in 4 years

Masters third round leaderboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Third round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated):

-7 Jason Day (Australia) after 15 holes

Brandt Snedeker 17

-6 Adam Scott (Australia) 18

Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 17

-5 Marc Leishman (Australia) 17

-4 Matt Kuchar 18

-3 Tim Clark (South Africa) 18

Fred Couples 15

Tiger Woods 18

Selected others:

-2 Lee Westwood (England) 18

Bernhard Langer (Germany) 18

-1 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18

E Justin Rose (England) 18

+1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18

+2 Luke Donald (England) 18

Bubba Watson 18

Ernie Els (South Africa) 18

KJ Choi (South Korea) 18

+5 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18

+8 Phil Mickelson 18

+9 Guan Tianlang (China) 18

Compiled by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.