Masters final round leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Final round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
-9 Adam Scott (Australia) After 18 holes
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 18
-7 Jason Day (Australia) 18
-5 Tiger Woods 18
Marc Leishman (Australia) 18
-4 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18
Brandt Snedeker 18
-3 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18
Lee Westwood (England) 18
Matt Kuchar 18
Selected others:
-1 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18
Fred Couples 18
+2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
Luke Donald (England) 18
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18
Justin Rose (England) 18
+5 KJ Choi (South Korea) 18
+7 Bubba Watson 18
+9 Phil Mickelson 18 +12 Guan Tianlang (China) 18
