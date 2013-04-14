FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Masters final round leaderboard
April 14, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

Masters final round leaderboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Final round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

-9 Adam Scott (Australia) After 18 holes

Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 18

-7 Jason Day (Australia) 18

-5 Tiger Woods 18

Marc Leishman (Australia) 18

-4 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18

Brandt Snedeker 18

-3 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18

Lee Westwood (England) 18

Matt Kuchar 18

Selected others:

-1 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18

Fred Couples 18

+2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18

Luke Donald (England) 18

Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18

Justin Rose (England) 18

+5 KJ Choi (South Korea) 18

+7 Bubba Watson 18

+9 Phil Mickelson 18 +12 Guan Tianlang (China) 18

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
