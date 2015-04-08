Leishman pulls out of Masters to be with sick wife

Feb 7, 2015; La Jolla, CA, USA; Marc Leishman plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the 18th in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Australian Marc Leishman has withdrawn from this week’s Masters for personal reasons, tournament officials said on Wednesday.

Leishman, 31, decided to pull out of the season’s first major to be with his wife while she recovers from pneumonia and multiple infections, according to the Australian Associated Press.

“My wife Audrey has survived a life-threatening medical emergency and I have decided to remain by her side with our children during this difficult time,” Leishman, whose wife was in an induced coma for a while, told AAP.

“Thanks to an incredible team of doctors and nurses, Audrey appears to be on the road to a full recovery.”

The withdrawal of Leishman, who tied for fourth at Augusta National in 2013, reduces the Masters field to 97 players.

First round play gets underway on Thursday.