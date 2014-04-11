FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mickelson heads list of big names to miss cut
April 11, 2014 / 11:29 PM / 3 years ago

Mickelson heads list of big names to miss cut

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Three-times champion Phil Mickelson led a host of big names who missed the cut at the Masters on Friday as the American failed to advance to the third round at Augusta National for the first time in 17 years.

Left-hander Mickelson tripled-bogeyed the tricky par-three 12th on the way to a one-over-par 73 in the second round, finishing one stroke outside the cutline at five-over 149.

The world number five had been one of the pre-tournament favorites heading into the opening major of the year but never recovered enough ground after opening with a 76 that included two sevens on an Augusta layout running fast and firm.

Also making an early exit from the Masters were four-times major Ernie Els, former world number one Luke Donald and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry

