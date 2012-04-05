O'Meara pulls out of Masters with injury

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Former champion Mark O‘Meara became the second player to withdraw from the 76th Masters, pulling out with an unspecified injury before starting Thursday’s opening round.

American O‘Meara, who won the coveted green jacket in 1998, had been scheduled to compete in his 29th Masters at Augusta National.

His countryman Dustin Johnson pulled out of the season’s opening major on Tuesday due to a back injury.

Neither Johnson nor O‘Meara, 55, will be replaced in the field.