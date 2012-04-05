FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
O'Meara pulls out of Masters with injury
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 5, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

O'Meara pulls out of Masters with injury

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Former champion Mark O‘Meara became the second player to withdraw from the 76th Masters, pulling out with an unspecified injury before starting Thursday’s opening round.

American O‘Meara, who won the coveted green jacket in 1998, had been scheduled to compete in his 29th Masters at Augusta National.

His countryman Dustin Johnson pulled out of the season’s opening major on Tuesday due to a back injury.

Neither Johnson nor O‘Meara, 55, will be replaced in the field.

Editing by Julian Linden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.