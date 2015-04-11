Pairings for third round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Pairings for Saturday’s third round of the Masters at Augusta National (add four hours for GMT, U.S. unless stated, totals after two rounds):

1005 Steve Stricker 146, plus a marker

1015 Lee Westwood (England) 146, Anirban Lahiri (India) 146 1025 Matt Kuchar 146, Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 146 1035 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 145, Cameron Tringale 146 1045 Morgan Hoffmann 145, Jason Dufner 145 1055 Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland) 145, Ian Poulter (England) 1105 Rickie Fowler 145, Vijay Singh (Fiji) 145 1115 Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 145, Jimmy Walker 145 1125 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 145, John Senden (Australia) 145 1135 Brooks Koepka 145, Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 145 1155 Chris Kirk 145, Hunter Mahan 145 1205 Erik Compton 145, Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 145 1215 Zach Johnson 144, Webb Simpson 144 1225 Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 144, Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 144 1235 Ryan Palmer 143, Keegan Bradley 143 1245 Bubba Watson 142, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 142 1255 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 142, Patrick Reed 142

1305 Danny Willett (England) 142, Russell Henley 142 1315 Tiger Woods 142, Sergio Garcia (Spain) 142 1335 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 141, Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 141 1345 Jason Day (Australia) 141, Adam Scott (Australia) 141 1355 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 141, Mark O‘Meara 141 1405 Ryan Moore 140, Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 141 1415 Kevin Streelman 140, Bill Haas 140 1425 Ernie Els (South Africa) 139, Kevin Na 140 1435 Paul Casey (England) 137, Phil Mickelson 138 1445 Justin Rose (England) 137, Dustin Johnson 137 1455 Jordan Spieth 130, Charley Hoffman 135