FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oosthuizen and Watson take Masters into playoff
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 8, 2012 / 11:05 PM / 6 years ago

Oosthuizen and Watson take Masters into playoff

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa (R) shakes hands with Bubba Watson of the U.S. after they finished their round tied during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - South African Louis Oosthuizen and American Bubba Watson took the 76th Masters into a sudden-death playoff on Sunday.

The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on 10-under-par 278, Oosthuizen recording a rare albatross at the second on the way to a three-under 69 and Watson closing with a 68.

It is the fourth playoff at Augusta National in the last 10 years and the first since Argentina’s Angel Cabrera edged out American Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in 2009.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.