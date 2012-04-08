Oosthuizen and Watson take Masters into playoff

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa (R) shakes hands with Bubba Watson of the U.S. after they finished their round tied during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - South African Louis Oosthuizen and American Bubba Watson took the 76th Masters into a sudden-death playoff on Sunday.

The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on 10-under-par 278, Oosthuizen recording a rare albatross at the second on the way to a three-under 69 and Watson closing with a 68.

It is the fourth playoff at Augusta National in the last 10 years and the first since Argentina’s Angel Cabrera edged out American Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in 2009.