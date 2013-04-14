FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scott and Cabrera in playoff for Masters
April 14, 2013 / 11:10 PM / 4 years ago

Scott and Cabrera in playoff for Masters

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Adam Scott and 2009 champion Angel Cabrera of Argentina took the 77th Masters into a sudden-death playoff at a rain-soaked Augusta National on Sunday.

The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on nine-under-par 279, Scott sinking a 25-foot birdie putt at the last for a three-under-par 69 before Cabrera matched him after hitting a brilliant approach shot to just three feet on 18 for a 70.

It is the fifth playoff at Augusta National in the last 11 years, and the second in a row with American left-hander Bubba Watson having edged out South African Louis Oosthuizen 12 months ago.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

