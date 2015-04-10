FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Spieth sets 36-hole Masters record of 14-under

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth set a Masters record for the lowest 36-hole total by shooting a second-round 66 at Augusta National on Friday to stand on 14-under-par 130 at the halfway mark of the year’s first major championship.

Spieth surpassed the previous mark of 13-under-par 131 set by Raymond Floyd in 1976. Floyd went on to win the green jacket by eight strokes over Ben Crenshaw.

The 21-year-old Texan’s total of 130 also tied the record for lowest 36-hole total in any major championship.

Spieth opened the tournament with an eight-under 64, a score bettered by only two other players in the 79-year history of the Masters -- Nick Price of Zimbabwe in 1986 and Australian Greg Norman in 1996. Both shot 63s.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry

