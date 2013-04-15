Snedeker down but not out, says Masters win will come

Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 12th green during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - When Brandt Snedeker let a Masters title slip through his fingers in 2008 the American was left in tears.

On Sunday it was Snedeker’s daughter left sobbing, as she watched her father tumble down the Augusta National leaderboard and a green jacket once again pulled from his grasp.

“The last Masters I ended in tears and now my daughter’s crying in tears, so I guess we’re just tearful. It’s just a tough day,” said Snedeker. “I was there for one reason, to win, and I didn’t do it.”

Snedeker began the final round tied for the lead with Australia’s Jason Day and quickly took control of the leaderboard with a birdie at the first.

But as the rain came so did the bogeys. Snedeker had back-to-back bogeys at four and five and again at 10 and 11 to slip slowly out of contention during a final-round three-over 75 that left him five back of winner Adam Scott of Australia.

Regarded as one of golf’s best putters, Snedeker struggled to read the usually slick Augusta National greens made heavy by a steady rain.

”The greens really messed me up,“ said Snedeker. ”I was so used to how fast they were yesterday and I left every putt short out there today.

”I could not get a putt to the hole, no matter what I did.

Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. lines up a putt on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

“I played pretty well and putted horrible and didn’t make the adjustments you got to make.”

Saying he had learned his lessons from five years ago, Snedeker entered Sunday’s final round with a Masters plan and ready to claim an elusive first major win.

Certainly it appeared the 32-year-old American’s time had arrived coming off a spectacular season that saw him claim the Farmers Insurance Open, followed by a third place finish at the British Open, a maiden selection to the U.S. Ryder Cup team and a $10 million bonus as the FedExCup winner.

Three solid under-par rounds set up Snedeker for what he said would be the biggest win of his career but he was once again unable to land the knockout punch.

“It’s going to be more difficult tonight because I had a really good chance at the end of the day if I do what I normally do,” said Snedeker.

“There’s a lot of positives to take out of today. Today I had a really good chance to win a major championship and I didn’t do it.”

While Snedeker conceded it will take some time to get over the crushing loss the defeat did nothing to dent his belief that he will one day wear the green jacket awarded to the Masters champion.

”I‘m not as crushed as I was in 2008 because I know I‘m going to be there again,“ assured Snedeker. ”I‘m very disappointed that I didn’t win but I realize that I‘m not that far off from winning this thing.

“I‘m going to do it soon.”