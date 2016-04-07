Spieth takes route 66 to top of Masters leaderboard

Apr 7, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller look for a line out of the rough on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Picking up where he left off last year, Jordan Spieth opened defense of his Masters title in spectacular style on Thursday flying to the top of the leaderboard with a six-under 66 in baffling winds.

While many others were blown off course by the challenging conditions it was smooth sailing for Spieth who turned in a bogey-free effort that drew comparison to a time when Tiger Woods, a four-time Masters winner, dominated Augusta National.

The 22-year-old Texan’s performance impressed everyone, including playing partner Paul Casey.

”It was absolutely flawless,“ praised Casey, who also moved into contention with a three-under 69. ”One of the toughest days I’ve ever seen around Augusta National.

”I played a wonderful round of golf, but it was great to have a front row seat to watch that.

”It is like playing with a Tiger (Woods) or a Phil (Mickelson), but they are all different.

“It’s obvious he’s a major champion. He just exudes that sort of, whatever that is, that you expect from a major champion.”

Spieth possesses an undeniable comfort level at Augusta National where two Masters starts have produced a Green Jacket and runner-up finish.

If the American’s round stands up as the best of the day he would be the first defending Masters champion to hold the outright lead after the first round since Jack Nicklaus in 1966.

Only three men have ever won back-to-back Masters and if Spieth can finish Sunday atop of the leaderboard he will join an exclusive club that includes, Woods, Nick Faldo and Nicklaus.

”I love the imagination required here,“ said Spieth. ”I enjoy this tournament more than anywhere else. It’s easy for us.

“We don’t have any, or many, distractions in our preparation and we enjoy that you’re able to kind of feel like you get enough done and you have enough time to do everything.”

Certainly Thursday’s opening round required a good measure of creativity, imagination and fearlessness, all qualities found in Spieth’s bag.

Shaking off a run of inconsistent form in recent weeks on the PGA Tour, Spieth was firing on all cylinders as his Augusta love affair continued with three birdies on the outward nine.

He picked further shots at the 10th and 13th before snaking in a 15-footer to save par at the 16th where he kissed his putter as he left the green.

There would be one more birdie at 18 that prompted a massive roar from an adoring gallery.

”I would have signed for two under today and not even played the round,“ said Spieth. ”Got a lot out of the round with what I felt like was kind of average-ish ball striking.

”Just scored the ball extremely well, which is something I’ve been struggling with this season.

“I feel like my game’s been trending in the right direction.”