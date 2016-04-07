FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Player and Nicklaus launch 80th Masters
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 7, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Player and Nicklaus launch 80th Masters

Mark Lamport-Stokes

2 Min Read

Apr 7, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Honorary starter Arnold Palmer (left) gives a thumbs up next to Jack Nicklaus (right) during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - In front of a huge crowd, the ‘Big Three’ of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player launched the 80th Masters on Thursday while Jordan Spieth prepared to begin his title defense later in the day.

On a glorious morning of bright sunshine at Augusta National, three-times winner Player and Nicklaus, who won a record six Green Jackets, hit the ceremonial first shots at the par-four opening hole while a frail Palmer, 86, looked on.

The 80-year-old Player was thrilled to outdrive Nicklaus by some 15 yards after striking a solid blow right up the middle, his ball ending up below the crest of the hill as a packed gallery cheered loudly.

Fellow golfing great Nicklaus, 76, hit second and pulled his shot left.

Fifteen minutes later, American Jim Herman, a Masters debutant, struck the tournament’s first competitive shot by teeing off at the opening hole.

Herman was then followed by Australian Steven Bowditch, who is making his second competitive appearance at Augusta National.

Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.