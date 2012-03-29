FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statistical highlights at Augusta National
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 29, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 6 years

Statistical highlights at Augusta National

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Statistical records from the Masters tournament, first held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, in 1934 and being played this year for the 76th time from April 5-8:

Most titles:

Six - Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)

Four - Arnold Palmer (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964); Tiger Woods

(1997, 2001, 2002, 2005)

Three - Jimmy Demaret (1940, 1947, 1950); Sam Snead (1949, 1952, 1954); Gary Player (1961, 1974, 1978); Nick Faldo (1989, 1990, 1996); Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010)

- - - -

Most top-five finishes:

15 - Jack Nicklaus

10 - Tiger Woods

9 - Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Tom Kite, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson

- - - -

Most top-10 finishes:

22 - Jack Nicklaus

17 - Ben Hogan

15 - Sam Snead, Gary Player, Tom Watson

14 - Byron Nelson

- - - -

Oldest champion:

Jack Nicklaus, 1986 - 46 years two months 23 days

- - - -

Youngest champion:

Tiger Woods, 1997 - 21 years three months 14 days

- - - -

Lowest 18-hole rounds:

63 (nine under) - Nick Price, third round, 1986; Greg Norman, first round, 1996

- - - -

Lowest 36-hole total:

131 - Raymond Floyd (65-66), 1976

- - - -

Lowest 54-hole totals:

201 - Raymond Floyd (65-66-70), 1976; Tiger Woods

(70-66-65), 1997

- - - -

Lowest 72-hole totals:

270 - Tiger Woods (70-66-65-69), 1997

271 - Jack Nicklaus (67-71-64-69), 1965; Raymond Floyd

(65-66-70-70), 1976

272 - Tiger Woods (70-66-68-68), 2001; Phil Mickelson

(67-71-67-67), 2010

- - - -

Highest winning totals:

289 - Sam Snead (74-73-70-72), 1954; Jack Burke (72-71-75-71), 1956; Zach Johnson (71-73-76-69), 2007

- - - -

Largest 18-hole lead:

Five - Craig Wood (66), 1941

- - - -

Largest 36-hole lead:

Five - Herman Keiser (137), 1946; Jack Nicklaus (135), 1975; Raymond Floyd (131), 1976

- - - -

Largest 54-hole lead:

Nine - Tiger Woods (201), 1997

- - - -

Largest winning margin:

12 shots - Tiger Woods, 1997

- - - -

Most consecutive U.S. Masters started:

50 - Arnold Palmer (1955-2004)

46 - Doug Ford (1956-2001)

45 - Raymond Floyd (1965-2009)

44 - Sam Snead (1937-1983) (no tournament held 1943-1945)

40 - Jack Nicklaus (1959-1998); Ben Crenshaw (1972-2011)

- - - -

Most Masters cuts made:

37 - Jack Nicklaus

30 - Gary Player

27 - Raymond Floyd

25 - Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw, Fred Couples

24 - Tom Watson

23 - Billy Casper

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.