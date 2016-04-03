Statistical highlights at the Masters

(Reuters) - Statistical records from the Masters tournament, first held at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia in 1934 and being played this year for the 80th time from April 7-10:

Most titles:

Six - Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)

Four - Arnold Palmer (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964); Tiger Woods (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005)

Three - Jimmy Demaret (1940, 1947, 1950); Sam Snead (1949, 1952, 1954); Gary Player (1961, 1974, 1978); Nick Faldo (1989, 1990, 1996); Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010)

Most top-five finishes:

15 - Jack Nicklaus

11 - Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

9 - Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Tom Kite, Tom Watson

Most top-10 finishes:

22 - Jack Nicklaus

17 - Ben Hogan

15 - Sam Snead, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson

14 - Byron Nelson

Oldest champion:

Jack Nicklaus, 1986 - 46 years two months 23 days

Youngest champion:

Tiger Woods, 1997 - 21 years three months 14 days

Lowest 18-hole rounds:

63 (nine under) - Nick Price, third round, 1986; Greg Norman, first round, 1996

Lowest 36-hole totals:

130 - Jordan Spieth (64-66), 2015

131 - Raymond Floyd (65-66), 1976

Lowest 54-hole totals:

200 - Jordan Spieth (64-66-70), 2015

201 - Raymond Floyd (65-66-70), 1976; Tiger Woods (70-66-65), 1997

Lowest 72-hole totals:

270 - Tiger Woods (70-66-65-69), 1997; Jordan Spieth (64-66-70-70), 2015

271 - Jack Nicklaus (67-71-64-69), 1965; Raymond Floyd (65-66-70-70), 1976

272 - Tiger Woods (70-66-68-68), 2001; Phil Mickelson (67-71-67-67), 2010

Highest winning totals:

289 - Sam Snead (74-73-70-72), 1954; Jack Burke (72-71-75-71), 1956; Zach Johnson (71-73-76-69), 2007

Largest 18-hole lead:

Five - Craig Wood (66), 1941

Largest 36-hole lead:

Five - Herman Keiser (137), 1946; Jack Nicklaus (135), 1975; Raymond Floyd (131), 1976; Jordan Spieth (130), 2015

Largest 54-hole lead:

Nine - Tiger Woods (201), 1997

Largest winning margin:

12 shots - Tiger Woods, 1997

Most consecutive Masters started:

50 - Arnold Palmer (1955-2004)

46 - Doug Ford (1956-2001)

45 - Raymond Floyd (1965-2009)

44 - Sam Snead (1937-1983) (no tournament held 1943-1945); Ben Crenshaw (1972-2015)

42 - Tom Watson (1975-2015)

40 - Jack Nicklaus (1959-1998)

Most Masters cuts made:

37 – Jack Nicklaus

30 – Gary Player

28 - Fred Couples

27 – Raymond Floyd

25 – Ben Crenshaw

24 – Tom Watson

23 – Billy Casper, Arnold Palmer, Bernhard Langer