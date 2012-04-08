Somehow Stenson still has a chance at Augusta

Henrik Stenson of Sweden hits his tee shot on the second hole during third round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Henrik Stenson’s performances at the Masters have had more ups and downs than the undulating terrain of Augusta National but somehow the Swede still has a chance in Sunday’s final round.

Stenson’s two under-par 70 on Saturday had six birdies and four bogeys, although there was no repeat of his first round quadruple bogey on the 18th.

“I‘m not worried that the wheels are going to come off on Sunday because they have been off so many times already,” quipped the 36-year-old.

”It’s just fun to go out and try and make birdies and save myself out of impossible situations when they occur. I’ll have a good time.

“I‘m mixing some really good stuff with some poor stuff and making some nice putts and some great saves. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but it’s great to be out there on Saturday afternoon playing in front of these crowds,” added the Swede.

Had Stenson avoided his nightmare final hole on Thursday, where he ended up in the bushes and slammed his club into the ground in frustration, he would be within a shot of leader, compatriot Peter Hanson.

In the second round he ended with a double-bogey on the 17th before making amends at the 18th with a birdie.

Stenson, who had a dramatic slump in form after winning the 2009 Players Championship, said he would not go out all guns blazing from the first tee on Sunday.

”I‘m going to try to stay patient in the beginning. If you are within three or four shots entering the back nine, you are always going to have a chance. We’ll see if we need to start take more chances.

“But I can only do the best I can with whatever game I have. If it’s enough, it’s enough. But the way Peter and a few of the other guys are playing, it’s going to be a tough day to beat them.”

With three up-and-down rounds under his belt already, it is unlikely Stenson will sign off the 2012 Masters with a final 18 holes of steady pars but the Swede hopes to retain his composure.

“It’s definitely a little bit of a roller-coaster sometimes. At this course I have got to try and stay very patient and not lose your head when you are making an easy mistake or two,” he added.

“That kind of happens to everybody around here and I’ve had a bit of that already this week. Hopefully I can stay away from most of that tomorrow.”