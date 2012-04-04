Overnight storm forces Augusta National clean-up

Members of the grounds crew clean debris off the course at the Augusta National Golf Club following an overnight storm as they prepare for the day's practice round at the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - An overnight storm that downed trees and washed out bunkers at Augusta National left course staff scrambling to clean up debris on Wednesday during practice rounds ahead of this week’s Masters.

The Augusta area was hit with thunder, lightning, heavy rain and hail overnight while gusty winds sent twigs and pine needles on to the course that will play host to the year’s first major.

“We lost several trees around the golf course, none of which were significant in the context that they will impact the competition,” said Augusta National chairman Billy Payne.

“Debris was all around; took hours and hours, and the cleanup remains ongoing.”

Spectators were allowed into the course Wednesday after a 40-minute delay.

“We had 1.4 inches of rain on the course. We have currently extremely wet conditions. We had our restroom at number 16 tee struck by a falling tree, significant damage. We hope to have it rebuilt and up and running by the end of the day,” said Payne.

“Several of our bunkers were completely washed out. We expect them to be fully restored to competitive conditions by the end of the day.”

Tiger Woods, the bookmakers’ favorite for the title, had to walk through some of the debris during his practice session.

The weather forecast for Thursday’s opening round predicts a 70 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening.

With some players, including Woods, complaining about muddy balls and wet conditions likely for some of the April 5-8 event, the organizers have the option of allowing players to ‘lift, clean and place’ their ball.

But Payne said Augusta National would be reluctant to go down that path.

“We surely would not want to have to do that. That would be a decision very difficult to make,” said Payne. “However, we are also bright enough to know that weather conditions can have an impact on that, and possibly cause us to change our minds on that issue.”