FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai duo Jaidee, Aphibarnrat go even-par in opening round
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 7, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Thai duo Jaidee, Aphibarnrat go even-par in opening round

Andrew Both

2 Min Read

Apr 7, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Thongchai Jaidee waves to the crowd after putting on the 2nd green during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - The Thai duo of Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat took different routes to the same score, shooting even-par 72 in the opening round at the Masters on Thursday.

Both players were satisfied with their score in strong winds at Augusta National on a day when many players had their hopes of a Green Jacket blown away.

“Very happy with even par. Very good round for me,” Jaidee told Reuters, adding that he was most pleased with avoiding any three-putts on the demanding greens which were made even more difficult by the whipping winds.

“I had a lot of up-and-downs (to save par) and on the back nine missed three or four good birdie chances.”

Jaidee, 46, made a sizzling start to his fifth Masters, picking up two birdies in the first three holes.

Aphibarnrat, on the other hand, started poorly, running up four front-nine bogeys to make the turn at four-over as nerves got the better of him.

Apr 7, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

But the young Thai settled down, reeling off a string of pars before an eagle at the par-five 13th, where he used his utility club to rifle his second shot to within 20 feet of the cup, gave him a jolt of confidence.

Subsequent birdies at 15 and 17 brought Aphibaranrat back to even par.

“The way I started I was just too nervous,” said the 26-year-old from Bangkok, who had trouble adjusting to the pace of the greens.

”After I three-putted (the eighth hole) I kept thinking that it’s not my week again.

”The eagle on 13 was a big key turn,“ he said. ”And I got a lot of confidence back after I chipped in (from 15 yards) on 15 as well.

“So overall, a little bit struggling beginning, but good finish at the end. Even par is a good start.”

Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.