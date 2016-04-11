FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2016 / 2:52 AM / a year ago

Timeline of Willett's Masters win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Approximate timeline for the key holes during Jordan Spieth’s back nine collapse at Augusta National that contributed to Danny Willett’s Masters victory on Sunday.

5:05 p.m. – Spieth reaches the turn at seven-under-par with a five-shot shot lead over Willett, who is on 12, three groups ahead of the final pairing.

5:35 p.m. – After an errant tee shot at 11, Spieth makes back-to-back bogeys to open the back nine. Willett closes to within two shots with a two-putt birdie at 13, followed by another birdie at 14.

5:48 p.m. – Spieth hits two shots in Rae’s Creek en route to a quadruple bogey at 12. Willett follows up a birdie at 14 with a par at 15. He now has a three-shot lead over Spieth and one over Westwood, who eagles 15 with a chip-in from behind the green.

6:04 p.m. – Spieth battles back with a birdie at 13, but Willett matches him with a seven-foot birdie putt at 16. Westwood three-putts 16 to drop three behind his fellow countryman.

6:31 p.m. – Willett two-putts from 14 feet for a closing par to finish at five-under. Spieth is on 16, two shots back of the leader. But his par-bogey-par finish comes up three strokes shy and as he shares second place with Westwood.

Compiled by Steve Keating/Tim Wharnsby. Editing by Steve Keating/Mark Lamport-Stokes

