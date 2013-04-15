Australia and New Zealand united in Masters win

Adam Scott of Australia (L) celebrates winning the Masters with caddie Steve Williams (C) in front of Angel Cabrera of Argentina (R) on the 10th green during a playoff in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand may be mortal sporting enemies but the two countries shared an historic Masters victory on Sunday with caddie Steve Williams showing Adam Scott the way.

”I‘m a proud Australian and I hope this sits really well back at home, even in New Zealand,“ Scott told reporters with a laugh. ”We had the kind of trans-Tasman combo out there with Steve on the bag.

With Scott trying to end decades of frustration and deliver Australia its first Masters green jacket, his ‘Kiwi’ caddie stepped up in the fading light at Augusta National to read the line for a 15-foot putt on the second extra hole of his playoff with Angel Cabrera.

Taking Williams’s advice, Scott calmly rolled home the putt to end a pulsating battle with the two-time major-winning Argentine and spark celebrations half a world away.

”The putt on 10, I could hardly see the green in the darkness,“ added Scott. ”Really, I was struggling to read it, so I gave Steve the call over.

”I don’t get him to read too many putts because I felt like I was reading good. I said, ‘Do you think it’s just more than a cup?’

”He said, ‘it’s at least two cups, it’s going to break more than you think.

Adam Scott of Australia (L) celebrates winning the 2013 Masters on the second playoff hole with caddie Steve Williams at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

”I said, ‘I‘m good with that.’

“He was my eyes on that putt.”

Adam Scott of Australia (L) celebrates winning the Masters with caddie Steve Williams (R) in front of Angel Cabrera of Argentina (C) on the 10th green during a playoff in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Williams, who was Tiger Woods’s bag-man for 13 of his 14 major wins before an acrimonious split in 2011, leapt into the air as the ball disappeared into the cup and embraced Scott as the gallery erupted around the rainy 10th green.

There was none of the tasteless gloating from Williams that overshadowed the pair’s first victory together in 2011 at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

Williams crowed that Scott’s Bridgestone win was the ‘best’ of his caddying career, taking a swipe at his former boss Woods.

He later caused further controversy by making a racist remark about Woods before apologizing for it.

Scott stood by Williams amid the controversy, ignoring calls to fire the New Zealander, and the caddie re-paid the favor in spades on Sunday.