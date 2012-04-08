Watson wins Masters in playoff with Oosthuizen

Bubba Watson of the U.S. (L) hugs his caddie Ted Scott (C) next to Louis Oosthuizen (R) of South Africa after winning the Masters during a playoff in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - American Bubba Watson became only the third left-hander to win the Masters with a gripping playoff victory over South African Louis Oosthuizen at Augusta National on Sunday.

Watson clinched his first major title with a par on the second extra hole, the par-four 10th, where Oosthuizen bogeyed after ending up just short of the green in two and failing to get up and down.

The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 10-under-par 278, Oosthuizen recording a rare albatross at the second on the way to a three-under 69 and Watson closing with a 68.

It was the fourth playoff at Augusta National in the last 10 years and the first since Argentina’s Angel Cabrera edged out American Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in 2009.

