Bubba Watson wins second Masters title
#Sports News
April 13, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bubba Watson wins second Masters title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. golfer Bubba Watson hits a shot from behind the trees on the 15th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Bubba Watson won the 78th Masters at Augusta National on Sunday by three shots.

The left-handed American closed with a final round 69 to finish at eight-under-par for the tournament and win the coveted green jacket for the second time after his breakthrough triumph in 2012.

Jordan Spieth, the 20-year-old Texan bidding to become the youngest Masters champion, led by two shots at eight-under after seven holes but faded to finish on five-under.

He finished tied for second with Sweden’s Jonas Blixt while Spanish veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at four under.

Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Tony Jimenez

