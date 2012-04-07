FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woodland withdraws from Masters with wrist injury
April 7, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 6 years

Woodland withdraws from Masters with wrist injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - American Gary Woodland withdrew from the Masters with a wrist injury after shooting a 13-over 85 in Saturday’s third round at Augusta National.

Woodland was in clear discomfort for much of his round, during which he used an ice-pack between shots and received medical attention.

The 27-year-old, whose best major finish is a tie for 12th at last year’s PGA Championship, was 13 over for the tournament after earlier carding rounds of 73 and 70.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue

