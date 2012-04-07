Woodland withdraws from Masters with wrist injury

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - American Gary Woodland withdrew from the Masters with a wrist injury after shooting a 13-over 85 in Saturday’s third round at Augusta National.

Woodland was in clear discomfort for much of his round, during which he used an ice-pack between shots and received medical attention.

The 27-year-old, whose best major finish is a tie for 12th at last year’s PGA Championship, was 13 over for the tournament after earlier carding rounds of 73 and 70.