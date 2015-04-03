FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Good friend O'Meara thinks Tiger will play at Augusta
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 3, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Good friend O'Meara thinks Tiger will play at Augusta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27, 2015; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Tiger Woods smiles during a practice round at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4N6EO

(Removes erroneous reference to Tiger Woods Foundation in para 10 and makes clear O‘Meara is working with Bluejack developers)

HOUSTON, Texas (Reuters) - By Bernie McGuire

Mark O‘Meara believes his good friend Tiger Woods will compete in next week’s U.S. Masters.

Former world number one Woods, whose ranking has plummeted to a mind-boggling 104th, has struggled badly for form and fitness this season and has played only twice on the PGA Tour.

His manager Mark Steinberg told Reuters earlier this week that the 39-year-old American had played 18 holes at Augusta as he continued to assess whether his game would be “tournament-ready” for the first major of the year.

“Deep down I think he will play,” said O‘Meara at a media viewing of Woods’ first U.S.-designed golf course at Bluejack National, an hour’s drive from Houston.

”I hope he plays but I also understand he is doing what he needs to do for him. Everybody struggles in the game of golf and no-one is immune to struggling.

“Let’s face it, for a long time Tiger didn’t have to struggle and nobody dominated a sport like he did,” added O‘Meara.

The 1998 Masters and 1998 British Open champion said 14-times major winner Woods always gets extra motivation when he is written off.

“He certainly dominated golf for quite a while but then a couple of years ago when I didn’t think he was swinging the club that well he won five tournaments in a season and was named ‘Player of the Year’,” said O‘Meara.

“He’s the kind of athlete and individual that when people start to doubt him ... that is a good motivating factor for him to turn it around.”

The Houston native, who now plays on the Seniors Tour, is working with the developers of Bluejack National.

“I was around Tiger for the first 11 years when he came out on tour and he had a big impact on my life and my career,” said O‘Meara.

“I may not have won the two majors I won in ‘98 if Tiger had not come into my life. He’s been a great friend.”

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.