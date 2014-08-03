FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McIlroy replaces Scott as world No. 1 with Bridgestone win
August 3, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

McIlroy replaces Scott as world No. 1 with Bridgestone win

Aug 2, 2014; Akron, OH, USA; Rory McIlroy tees off on the tenth hole during the third round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy replaced Australia’s Adam Scott as the world’s top ranked golfer after winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio on Sunday.

McIlroy, 25, took the world number one ranking for the fifth time, replacing Scott, who had held top honours for 11 weeks.

The British Open champion carded a 66 on Sunday to finish at 15-under-par 265 for a two-stroke victory over Spain’s Sergio Garcia at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Scott tied for eighth at seven-under. He would have had to finish fifth or better to retain his top world ranking.

Reporting by Andrew Both and Gene Cherry in North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Gene Cherry

