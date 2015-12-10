McIlroy undergoes laser eye surgery

Golf - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 22/11/15 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning The Race to Dubai Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - World number three Rory McIlroy is recovering after undergoing laser eye surgery to correct his vision ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The 26-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing himself with a pair of protective glasses taped to his face, alongside the caption: “Human version of the dreaded K-9 cone.... Only for sleeping though! Laser eye surgery went well yesterday.”

The Northern Irishman, who usually plays golf in contact lenses, is next scheduled to compete at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship from Jan. 21-24.

McIlroy, who last played in November in Dubai when he won the DP World Tour Championship, will bid for a fifth major victory and the career grand slam of all four major titles at the Masters in April.

He was out of action for five weeks this year and missed the British Open at St Andrews after rupturing ankle ligaments playing soccer.

Former world number one Tiger Woods underwent laser eye surgery in 1999 and 2007, winning his first tournament back on both occasions.