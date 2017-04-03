FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
McIlroy agrees new long-term deal with Nike
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 3, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 5 months ago

McIlroy agrees new long-term deal with Nike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 19, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - World number two Rory McIlroy has signed a long-term extension to his contract with Nike ahead of this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta National.

"Looking forward to the next 10+ years as a @nike athlete," the Northern Irishman said on his verified Twitter account.

The world's biggest sportswear maker said last August that it would stop selling golf equipment -- including clubs, golf balls and bags -- to focus on footwear, apparel with the familiar swoosh logo and partnering more golfers.

The company, which built its golf business on the success of Tiger Woods, gave no details about the deal in a separate statement.

"I've loved this company since I was a kid," it quoted McIlroy as saying. "I'm really happy to continue this journey with Nike."

British media estimated, however, that the new deal could be worth $100 million with the 27-year-old remaining free to negotiate with equipment makers.

McIlroy joined Nike in 2013 on a deal that also covered clubs and the former world number one has since won 12 tournaments, including two major championships. He had been previously sponsored by Titleist.

A first Masters victory, and the coveted green jacket, would make him only the sixth player in history to complete golf's grand slam of major championships.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.