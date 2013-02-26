FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McIlroy and Woods went head to head after WGC exit
February 26, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

McIlroy and Woods went head to head after WGC exit

Simon Evans

2 Min Read

Tiger Woods of the U.S. shakes hands on the 17th green losing 2&1 to Charles Howell III of the U.S. during the weather delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tournament in Marana, Arizona February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (Reuters) - Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy responded to their surprise early exit from last week’s WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship by going head to head in their own private challenge.

World number two Woods and top-ranked McIlroy spent Sunday morning in a golfing duel at the Medalist club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

“We thought we would play our own match play final except it was over 36 holes,” the Northern Irishman told reporters ahead of this week’s Honda Classic.

“We had two matches. He beat me the first time and I beat him in the second so we’re even. We teed off at about 8:00 and I was home by 1:30 so we played quick,” added McIlroy.

“He putts with the pin in...it’s speed golf. It was good, really enjoyable.”

Former NFL player and television presenter Ahmad Rashad also played with the pair.

McIlroy and American Woods have become friends in the past year, with the Northern Irishman now having a base near to the 14-times major winner in Florida and also having joined him in the Nike stable in January.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
