Moore lands Vegas jackpot by one shot
October 7, 2012 / 11:25 PM / 5 years ago

Moore lands Vegas jackpot by one shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryan Moore of the U.S. tees off at the 17th hole during the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Massachusetts September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

(Reuters) - American Ryan Moore fended off playing partner Brendon de Jonge of Zimbabwe in a final-round duel to win his second PGA Tour title by one shot at the $4.5 million Las Vegas Open on Sunday.

Tied for the lead overnight with de Jonge and Swede Jonas Blixt, Moore fired a five-under-par 66 in glorious afternoon sunshine at the TPC Summerlin to finish with a 24-under total of 260.

Moore covered the back nine in a flawless three-under 33 to shake off de Jonge in what proved to be a two-man Sunday shootout in the Nevada desert, the Zimbabwean having to settle for second after closing with a 67.

PGA Tour rookie Blixt, like de Jonge seeking a maiden title on the U.S. circuit, carded a 70 to secure third place at 20 under, two strokes better than Australian Jason Day (65). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)

