Ko can dominate sport like Tiger, says New Zealand's Campbell

Aug 23, 2015; Coquitlam, British Columbia, CAN; Lydia Ko drives during the fourth round at Vancouver Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Lydia Ko can become the Tiger Woods of women’s golf if she sets herself higher goals, according to compatriot and former major winner Michael Campbell.

Ko’s win at the Evian Championship on Sunday made her the youngest woman to win a major and the third New Zealander after men’s players Bob Charles and Campbell.

American Woods won his 14 majors over a 12-year period from 1997 and Campbell said Ko should aim for similar dominance of the women’s game.

“She needs to break even more records, set her goals even higher,” Campbell, the 2005 U.S. Open winner, told New Zealand’s Radio Sport.

”I think the most important thing is for her to re-set her goals now. She can be the first player to win all five majors... become the first person to win the grand slam.

”Thirteen wins on the LPGA tour in two years... that’s ridiculous. This is like Tiger Woods stuff.

“He dominated golf for 10 years and I can see Lydia doing exactly the same thing.”

One more major will make Ko her country’s most accomplished golfer, while she will need another 14 to match the most prolific major winner in women’s golf, American Patty Berg.

Ko’s six-stroke win at Evian-Les-Bains in France ensured she will reclaim the world number one ranking, while receiving a huge boost of confidence after some disappointing performances at the majors.

“She is a great ambassador for golf and New Zealand,” Campbell added.

”She has got 20 more years at the top which adds up to 100 majors. She will be distracted off the golf course but I‘m sure she has a great team behind her.

“She can go on to bigger and brighter things.”