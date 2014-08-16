FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australians Higginbottom and Jeffres share lead in Fiji
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 16, 2014 / 6:13 AM / 3 years ago

Australians Higginbottom and Jeffres share lead in Fiji

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Jake Higginbottom picked up three shots in his final three holes to grab a share of the lead alongside compatriot Steve Jeffress after the third round of the Fiji International on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Higginbottom had held a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the $1 million OneAsia and PGA Tour of Australasia event but tossed away his advantage after going double-bogey-bogey after the turn at the windy links.

Higginbottom, who became the first amateur in 50 years to win the New Zealand Open in 2012, recovered from the setback and clawed level with Jeffress by going birdie-eagle at the par four 16th and par five 17th to sign for a one-under-par 71 and eight-under total.

“I kept fighting, it was pretty brutal out there. It was nice to finish well and still be in the lead at the end of the day,” Higginbottom said.

“This is what we play golf for. Obviously we want to be in contention going into the final round.”

Jeffress fired five birdies in his round of 69 with another Australian, Andrew Dodt (71), two shots back in third.

Three-times major winner and Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course designer Vijay Singh (70) fired his best round of the week to give the home fans something to cheer about as he moved up into a tie for 15th, nine off the lead.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.