FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steady Kim holds nerve to win fog-hit Korea Open
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Steady Kim holds nerve to win fog-hit Korea Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Kim Seung-hyuk sank two nerve-shredding par putts at the 16th and 17th holes on the way to a two-shot victory at the fog-hit Korea Open on Monday.

South Korean Kim had led by a stroke from compatriots Noh Seung-yul and amateur Ham Jeong-woo when play was suspended due to failing light on Sunday.

With five holes left to play, the 28-year-old predicted his fate at the OneAsia event would be determined by his performance at 16 and 17, and that prediction was borne out when he returned to the course on Monday.

Kim kept his nose in front by holing a 20-foot putt for par on 16, then had to hold his nerve once again to sink a tricky six-footer at the next hole at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

The 28-year-old, who extended his lead in the tour’s Order of Merit, made par on all five holes on Monday to finish on a 282 total, while amateur Ham slipped to joint third after bogeys on 15 and 17 left him three shots off the pace.

“My game plan was just to make pars,” said Kim, who won the SK Telecom Open in May. “It’s a difficult course and you really need to manage your game if you expect to win here.”

YE Yang, who became Asia’s first male major winner with his victory at the 2009 PGA Championship, finished sixth on 286.

Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.