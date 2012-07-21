FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Lahiri in dreamland after Open hole-in-one
July 21, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

Indian Lahiri in dreamland after Open hole-in-one

Tony Jimenez

2 Min Read

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - India’s Anirban Lahiri recorded a hole-in-one at the par-three ninth hole in the British Open third round on Saturday, striking a nine-iron 150 yards into the cup to spark wild celebrations.

The world number 226, making his Open debut and partnering American Ted Potter Jr., notched the first ace of the 141st championship at the furthest point of the course away from the clubhouse to excite the Lytham galleries.

”Just when I thought this experience was fantastic, it gets even better,“ Lahiri told reporters after going round in 70 for a level-par total of 210. ”It’s just been fantastic.

”You’re just looking around, you don’t know how to express yourself, and then you see your dad jumping up out there blowing you kisses. These moments don’t come every day.

“It was looking a little right of the hole but it got a really friendly bounce. I was just hoping it ended up close.”

Lahiri said his dad would hang on to the ball he used for the ace.

“I don’t think anybody can take that away from him,” the player explained. “I think he’s thinking right now what he can do with it, let’s see how creative he is.”

Lahiri booked his Open ticket in March at Asian International qualifying.

The 25-year-old claimed his second Asian Tour title this year and in 2006 won the silver medal alongside Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Asian Games in Doha.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
