Spieth wins U.S. Open low amateur title

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - American teenager Jordan Spieth held his nerve to shoot a final round of even-par 70 at the Olympic Club on Sunday to win the U.S. Open low amateur title.

One of only three amateurs to make the cut, the 18-year-old Texan finished tied for 21st overall with a total of seven-over-par, the same score as Tiger Woods.

“I was confident coming in,” said Spieth, the only golfer other than Woods to have won the U.S. Junior Amateur multiple times.

“I just wanted to play consistent golf. I kind of thought that I could give myself a chance at making a run at it. After two rounds I wasn’t able to do that, but I wanted to be low amateur.”

Spieth finished two strokes clear of 17-year-old Californian Beau Hossler, who double bogeyed the final hole to close with a 76.

“I was nervous starting the round but I felt pretty comfortable coming to the middle and toward the end, but unfortunately made some mistakes coming in that obviously hurt my score,” Hossler said.

“But there’s so many positives for the week... it’s only a learning experience. I still have some time before I come out and start doing this for a living.”

Patrick Cantlay, who won the low amateur award at last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Masters, was a further two shots back at 11-over.

The highlight of his round was an eagle on the par-4 seventh hole when he drove to within six feet of the pin then drained the putt.

Cantlay has long been identified as a future professional but said he had not made any decisions yet.

“I don’t feel pressure about turning pro, it’s just part of life. It’s just going into the next stage, whenever that happens,” he said.